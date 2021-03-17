Football Abuse: Survivor Paul Stewart says the FA must learn lessons
A former footballer who was among the first to come forward with claims of historical child sex abuse in the game, has said the Football Association must learn lessons.
Paul Stewart, who played for Liverpool and Manchester City, was speaking following publication of a review conducted by Clive Sheldon QC into historical sexual abuse.
It revealed how those at the very top of football failed to act to protect children from sexual abusers like Barry Bennell, despite horrific evidence emerging.