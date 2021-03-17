Police investigating the murder of Stuart Lubbock have arrested a 50-year-old man in Cheshire.

Mr Lubbock, 31, died following a party at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore, 68, in March 2001.

In a statement, Essex Police said: "Detectives have today, Wednesday 17 March, arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock.

"The man, who was arrested in Cheshire, remains in custody where he continues to be questioned."

Mr Lubbock was found unconscious in the swimming pool of Barrymore's home in Roydon after attending a party at the house with eight other people.

Despite attempts to save him he died in hospital.