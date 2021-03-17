Airline staff are switching the skies for Bolton's hospital wards as they step into provide social support for patients while visiting remains restricted.

The Virgin Atlantic crew will join Bolton Royal Hospital's ward teams in either a health care assistant or patient liaison role, working to support patients.

The hospital hopes the support of the volunteers will improve communication between patients and their families and friends, and help bridge the gap while it is difficult for many not to see their loved ones and for relatives keen to receive updates.

I’m really pleased that I can put my time to good use and I’m hoping I can help with all the little things that make a big difference. Katie Mainwaring, cabin crew at Virgin Atlantic, now orthopaedic wards

The Royal Bolton Hospital is hoping the eight cabin crew members will be able to spend time getting to know the patients and fill the role that the visitors usually play.

They will be in charge of things like setting up video call appointments between patients and relatives, organising activities for the patients to do on the wards as well as acting as a friendly face.

The Bolton NHS Foundation Trust say they it is very happy to welcome the support which builds on the volunteer work they have been doing with other organisations, primarily the Bolton Council of Mosques and the Army.