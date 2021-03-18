Arena paramedic's "disquiet and concern" over decision not to enter building.

An ambulance team leader has said the decision not to send more specialist staff to the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing caused him a "great deal of disquiet".Simon Beswick, a specialist paramedic from North West Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), arrived at the arena about 40 minutes after Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the City Room which killed 22 people and injured hundreds of others.Mr Beswick told the public inquiry into the attack that two of his colleagues had gone into the City Room while he and three other colleagues, who arrived later, remained outside to assist with casualties there.

With the benefit of hindsight, I believe I was incorrect in my decision-making there and we could have moved forward. Simon Beswick

Mr Beswick was asked if he still believed it was the right decision not to send more of his colleagues into the City Room.He said: "On reflection, with the benefit of hindsight, I believe I was incorrect in my decision-making there and we could have moved forward."He added: "It has caused me a great deal of disquiet and concern really."He told the inquiry: "The scene was very chaotic with limited command and control established."The amount of patients was overwhelming given the amount of resources we had."It was my understanding we had to establish the command and control aspects of major incident response and try to co-ordinate and organise."Mr Beswick said he was "acutely aware" of the possible risk of a secondary device in the area.He said: "My understanding was the entire scene, including outside, had not been declared safe."He told the inquiry he thought extra training for paramedics would be beneficial.He said: "This was an extreme incident and I hadn't had that much experience as a team leader so maybe a support structure would be beneficial in the future."