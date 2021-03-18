Girl born with 'floating leg' learns to walk again

Video report by Sarah Rogers.

When I met six year old Sofia Finkill and her home in Bury she told me bouncing on the bed and playing with her brother Charlie and dog Ruby were among her favourite things to do.

From there we had star jumps, the floss and general leaping about - it was impossible to tell that this little girl had undergone major surgery on what her parents call her 'floating leg.'

At age three, Sofia was found to have Development Dislocation of the Hip (DDH), which is most commonly diagnosed at birth or in the womb and treated very early on in a baby’s life. But her condition was only diagnosed when her parents noticed her “toddler waddle” hadn’t straightened and she seemed to walk differently to other children her age.

Her right leg, had never been in her pelvis socket at all, it was just completely floating. So everything she'd been doing, walking and running at that stage at three, her actual leg had never been attached to her. Tom Finkill

X-ray of Sofia's 'floating leg'

It meant Sofia had to undergo three major operations to connect the joints and wear a special cast for weeks on end that immobilised the lower half of her body. Finally she had to learn to walk again. Sofia Finkill tells her friends the scar on her leg is from a shark bite.

Her dad Tom said, "“The surgery she had was quite intense – they had to break her leg bone and then reposition it and put metal plates in to hold it in place and form a joint for her leg and hip. In total she was unable to walk for about eight weeks but nothing has ever fazed her. She walked out of hospital using her walking frame with a huge grin."

As a thank you to the “miracle workers” at the children’s hospital her family, who live in Hollins Vale, have raised more than £2,000 for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity.

Tom, who works as an host and DJ would normally be booked up with weddings and other events by now but he turned his talents online to become a quiz master to raise the cash and will be holding another one next month.

“I’m not medically trained or a key worker but I knew I wanted to help people in some way and try to put a smile on faces. I couldn’t believe how popular they became and soon we had people from all over the world joining in the quiz from California, Dubai and New Zealand. People I’ve never met before are now friends."