Report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent Chris Hall

Seats at Burnley's Turf Moor are occupied again after a group of aspiring young plumbers came up with an imaginative option to cheer their team on.

The team's new supporters, made entirely from pipes, radiators and boilers, sit proudly in the main stand at Turf Moor - and will be there until crowds are allowed to return once more.

The figures include men, women and children - even a baby - and also a sports commentator for when games are televised.

The life-size creations are all thanks to the stand's sponsor, James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot, and have been designed and built by apprentice plumbers studying at Burnley College.

The team, many of whom are life-long fans of the Clarets, jumped at the idea to fill the ground once again.

Gordon Rothwell, managing director of James Hargreaves, said: "We had the idea late last year when it became apparent that football stadiums were set to remain empty of fans due to the pandemic.

"As James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot is based in Burnley, a large majority of our staff here, like myself, are lifelong fans of the Clarets. Turf Moor can be seen from our premises, and it was sad to see the ground empty on matchdays.

“We wanted to show our support for our club to help the team during the lockdown, and we were also conscious that it has also been a difficult period for young apprentices coming through.

"The idea of working with them and using their newly-acquired skills to create something for our club and community felt good."

The club says the project will help boost the players on matchdays.

It added: "The project is a winner and the figures will certainly add to the look and feel of Turf Moor on matchdays.

"The players will certainly appreciate them being there, and they will definitely provide a big talking point amongst our followers."