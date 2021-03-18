Merseyside Police issue 40 Covid fines to people in Sefton Park

Merseyside Police have issued over 40 fixed penalty notices to people attending a large gathering at Sefton Park.

Officers were called to the park on Wednesday afternoon following reports of large numbers of people gathered together with others not from their households, which is not allowed under current Coronavirus regulations.

In total 43 people were given Covid fines. A person was also arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Superintendent Mark Wiggins said:

“Our officers responded quickly to disperse a large group that had gathered at Sefton Park this afternoon.

“Those who chose not to leave when instructed to do so were given fixed penalty notices.

“I would like to thank the people living in the local community and those who were attempting to use in the park in a safe and sensible manner with their families for their patience while this matter was dealt with.

Unfortunately there are people who believe the rules that the rest of us abide by are not meant for them. But we are here to protect our communities and will not tolerate when people choose to ignore the rules and put others at risk. Superintendent Mark Wiggins , Merseyside Police

He added: “Contrary to what some selfish people believe we are still in a national lockdown and currently people are only permitted to mix outdoors with one other person outside their household or support bubble.

“I would like to thank all those people who continue to abide by the rules in order to protect themselves and other people and would strongly urge anyone planning to meet in multiple households, either inside or outside, to consider the consequences of their actions and not put themselves at risk of receiving a substantial fine.”