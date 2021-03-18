Prisoners in the Isle of Man will now spend more time in their cells after two officers tested positive for Covid-19.

Prison wings have been operating as separate 'bubbles' with officers and prisoners kept apart to reduce contact.

Only essential visits to the jail have been allowed to take place.

The two positive cases are believed to be linked to household transmission outside of the prison.

Operationally there will be little impact as most of the officers involved are having time off after their shift or are now taking planned leave – but the Governor will continue to monitor staff attendance. Graham Cregeen MHK, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs

The Prison Governor has made the decision to implement the additional safety controls to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus.

Free association will also be reduced as a result.

Alternative provisions have been put in place ensuring prisoners still have access to confidential legal advice and the Independent Monitoring Board has been informed.