Graham Barnes - Monopoly promoter.

Fancy buying The Lowry? Or Ordsall Hall? Or how about Media City? Well now you can because the makers of our favourite board game Monopoly have made a special Salford edition.

Instead of the traditional posh blue properties like Mayfair and Park Lane, there's The Lowry Theatre and Art Gallery and Media City, home to Granada Reports.

The cheapest brown card areas have diplomatically been called "old" Salford.

This is fantastic news and we are delighted that Salford is to get such prestigious world recognition. Paul Dennett, Salford City Mayor