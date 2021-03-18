Greater Manchester Police has launched a dedicated team to target child sexual abuse. The force says the bespoke unit of 54 officers and staff has been created to ensure those with specialist skills and resources are able to investigate large scale and complex investigations.

Each member of the team will work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, child and adult social services, mental health services and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors.

Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said the unit will provide consistency as well as "a specialist focus on victims and investigations."

He added: "With this significant dedicated resource we will be able to progress complex investigations in a more focussed and timely manner; allowing us to disrupt, investigate and convict those responsible for this abhorrent crime swifter than we ever have before."

The team will also work alongside 10 Complex Safeguarding Teams, each operating in GMP's policing districts.