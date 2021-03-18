Syrian teacher who fled to Manchester calls for support for his country.

Yasser Al Jass-em fled with his young family after his brother was killed in Syria. Getting to safety with others was perilous but paid off. The high school teacher's now in Manchester with his wife and children. Justice is what he wants.

Where is the international society? Where is The UN?

The regime which started the war is still in power.The conflict still rages 10 years on. In Syria's shattered cities, almost all those left behind live with some form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

One aid charity, based in the North West, has provided clothing, food and water for much of the war. From Lebanon, they explained how the pandemic seems a distant reality to those who fled constant bombing. 10 years of bombs, bullets will leave all manner of scars. A humanitarian crisis far from over, one the world needs not to forget.