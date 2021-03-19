It is not every day that you stumble on something completely unexpected. So have sympathy with those still in Liverpool city centre during lockdown who have been left befuzzled by the sight of five large red kayaks seemingly abandoned half a kilometre from the River Mersey. What's more, each one of the boats looks disconcertingly like a huge human bone. People have taken to social media to ponder the meaning of the "big weird orange bone kayaky canoes" in Exchange Flags behind the town hall.

One Twitter user considered them to be "Fred Flintstone canoes made from brontosaurus thigh bones." Another shrugged, saying they look like "bones you can sit in."

Previous biennials have included a park full of rotating trees, a granite monolith and a hotel room built around a statue of Queen Victoria

The people of Liverpool should be used to surprise supplements to the city's public spaces. Over the years I have reported on a park full of rotating trees, a granite monolith appearing in the middle of a derelict urban street and a hotel room built around a statue of Queen Victoria. This latest addition then really should come as no surprise. It is all part of the Liverpool Biennial, the oldest and largest festival of contemporary visual art in the UK. Beginning in 1999, the event has become a highlight for the city's inhabitants and cultural visitors alike. The latest volume of the Biennial should have taken place last year. Coronavirus put pay to those plans. The effects of the pandemic may have also led to the resignation of the then festival director, Fatos Üstek, who left her job citing a "lack of clarity on roles and responsibilities" six months after the decision to postpone. Despite a turbulent year however, the show is back on the road. Sam Lackey, usually the head of collection and exhibitions at the Whitworth Art Gallery in Manchester, was brought on board to take over the project. The interim director was all smiles when I met up with her at one of the installations earlier this week. I suggested there must have been moments when she wondered if the Biennial would ever take place. "I think with any exhibition there are head in the hands moments," she told me. "I could tell you things that would make your jaw drop throughout my career. But actually I don't really want to say anything that might jinx it. So far we've managed to open these amazing public realm sculptures this week, opening to the public on March 20th. Everything else is going to plan."

UBERMORGEN, No Limit (Andrea & Olivia), 2013 Credit: Nils Klinger

Sam is referring to the two chapters of this Biennial. The first is the launch of exhibitions online and outside. The second chapter will begin in late spring when indoor exhibitions are scheduled to open. I am told that artworks in the old Lewis's building are being installed. Other exhibitions are "completely ready" and waiting for the government to allow us to see them. For now, however, we are still officially in lockdown. So is it too early to be opening an art festival, albeit outdoors? "We are definitely not asking crowds of people to come and see the works at this point. We are just welcoming people to come and see these sculptures as they pass by." And so it is that I find myself standing in front of five giant red bones and joining the chorus of people asking what they are all about. I discover that the installation is the work of Teresa Solar, a Madrid-based artist who has created the kayaks to fit with this Biennial's theme of The Stomach and The Port. She has called it "Osteoclast (I do not know how I came to be on board this ship, this navel of my ark)". I feel none the wiser. The sculptor agrees to explain all to me during a Zoom call.

Teresa tells me that it is about the large boats that supported the city as a transatlantic trading port. "The boats and the docks were a symbol of the trade; the wealth and power in the ocean. "These kayaks have to do with this fragility of humankind inside the ocean that we tend to forget." Teresa doesn't mind the answer not being obvious to passersby. "To pose questions and mysteries to the viewers is very interesting. I have already been following some threads through Twitter. "People they were like Oh my God, they're bones, but they're also vessels, they are kayaks. So art is not only about giving answers. It's basically about posing mysteries in the city and this is just such an amazing opportunity."

Larry Achiampong, Pan African Flag For The Relic Travellers' Alliance (Ascension), 2017

Teresa is one of 50 leading and emerging artists and collectives from 30 countries to showcase their work at the Biennial. The outside installations connect bodies and experiences to key places, past and present. My briefing tells me they speak "of the movement of humans across the sea" and suggest "new understandings of the relationships between the body and nature". Maybe the timing of the festival is appropriate. This Biennial could be more important than ever. Organisers believe it is one of, if not the first art events nationally to launch its festival this year. Our city centres need a renewed energy. What if the recovery could be driven by culture? "As the city opens up we hope that these sculptures and artworks help breathe new life into it and welcome people back in," says Sam Lackey. We may not be quite there yet but perhaps this festival will take on new meaning as we slowly start to return from life under lockdown. I, for one, am glad to have something to look forward to.