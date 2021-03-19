Report by Granada Reports correspondent Sarah Rogers

The family of a 17-year-old who died at a music festival after taking illegal drugs, have urged organisers to be "realistic" about substance use at their events this summer. Anya Buckley, from Oldham, died from heart failure at Leeds festival in 2019. She had MDMA, cocaine and ketamine in her system.

Her devastated family say the end of lockdown could mean many more young people like Anya could lose their lives.

She's dearly missed, and this is something we're having to learn to live with. The impact and the effect that has… is with everybody for life now. It just feels so unnecessary. We very much feel had Anya not gone to that festival she would still be with us today. Anna Short, Anya's aunt

Anna Short, Anya's aunt, says the teen's death has "devastated" her family and friends.

Speaking about the teenager, her aunt Anna Short, said: "Anya was a massive part of the family, she was an absolute ray of sunshine.

"She played a massive role throughout all of our lives, she's dearly missed, not just by her family but by her mass of friends - and this is something we're having to learn to live with.

"The impact and the effect that has on the family as a whole, but also on so many of her friends as well, and that is with everybody for life now.

"It just feels so unnecessary, we very much feel had Anya not gone to that festival she would still be with us today."

Anya Buckley had three powerful drugs in her system when she collapsed at a music festival two years ago.

Anna is now calling for action to help prevent more deaths from drug use, including education in schools and colleges about what is in them.

She said: "Speaking to Anya's friends they've not received any drugs education throughout their high school.

"If they had it was probably around an hour throughout that high school education"

But there are concerns that it is now falling to charities to fill in the gaps.

We've all got a part to play, it's difficult for charities to try to do they good they are aiming to work towards, but they need that support from national Government. "Our children do very much need an on-going drugs education programme in place. Anna Short, Anya's aunt

Daniel Spargo-Mabbs was 16 when he died after taking drugs at an illegal rave.

Daniel Spargo-Mabbs died after taking drugs at an illegal rave aged just 16 - his mum has now set up a foundation in his name.

The reason why my son Dan died was because he got a little bag of MDMA that was 12 times stronger than had caused fatality in the past. Fiona Spargo-Mabbs

Fiona Spargo-Mabbs already works with schools in the region, but says they need to work with festivals to make changes including drug checking facilities.

It's hoped by finding out what is in the pill or powder may stop people from putting it into their bodies. Fiona said: "If he'd been able to get that tested and if he had known that was so incredible strong he'd have still be here and I would give anything for Dan still to be here.

"I think it's absolutely vital and it is just being realistic, it's not condoning drug use."

As many festivals begin again this summer, Anya's family is concerned what might happen after months and months of lockdown.

Although drugs deaths at festivals are rare Anya's family say they concerned what this summer might after months and months of lockdown.

Anna said: "I have massive concerns. It's frightening, you very much feel like you can predict the absolute worst happening this summer.

"With the situation that we are currently in, it's frightening to think what could happen if change isn't made quickly.

It was the hottest day of the year, alcohol and drugs coming into the mix as well. Young people don't realise what situations they're getting themselves into. Anna Short, Anya's aunt

She added: "Teenagers are learning their way in the world, they're finding themselves, they've exploring, Anya was just really starting to come into her own, for that to just be taken away unnecessarily is devastating."

"Nobody wants to stop anybody from having fun and having those cultural experiences and finding their way in the world, nobody wants to stop any of that but it's about looking after the particularly vulnerable age groups and making sure that they are as safe as possible at those events."

If you are concerned about drugs, or about anyone you know you can head to:

Further information and advice is available:

ITV Granada Reports presenters Gamal Fahnbulleh and Ann O'Connor spoke to Guy Jones from the nationwide drugs charity The Loop, which was founded in Manchester. They asked him if the re-opening of hospitality and music festivals would inevitably lead to to more drugs and more deaths from drugs among young people:

READ MORE: