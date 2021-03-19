FC Isle of Man to host Guernsey rivals for air bridge rematch in July

FC Isle of Man are to once again take on Guernsey FC later this year for the Skipton Cup.

Both teams will play against each other on home soil, starting in the Isle of Man on Saturday 17th July.

The Ravens will then travel to Guernsey on Saturday 31st July in an attempt to win the trophy.

The two teams formed a new unique relationship last year when the two islands were connected by a Covid-19 air bridge in June.

This was then suspended by both the Island's governments following a Covid outbreak in Guernsey in October last year.

The Skipton Cup will form an integral part of both clubs’ pre-season preparations for the years to come and will not only provide both sets of supporters with the tantalising prospect of seeing their team lift some silverware, but will also mean that travelling fans get to enjoy the best of each island’s tourism, whilst providing both the Isle of Man and Guernsey with economic benefits. Ty Smith, FC Isle of Man Commercial Director

Both the matches will take place at 6:30pm alongside live music and entertainment.

Following the success of last year's matches, the two teams are set to face each other annually under a three-year agreement.

FC Isle of Man beat Guernsey FC 1-0 in their debut outing, but lost the trophy in their second game to penalties in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Isle of Man borders currently remain closed to all non-residents, but the government plan to ease the restrictions later this year.Details can be found in the island's exit strategy document.