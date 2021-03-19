From the North: What can be done to address women's safety?

Watch the From The North podcast above or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

This is From the North is a digital series from ITV News made in the North of England, focusing on the topics and issues which Northerners are talking about.

Each episode we put a single question to our panel and get their view from a northern perspective, from social issues to sport.

This week, we're asking "What can be done to address women's safety?"

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox take a look at women's safety and whether this is a watershed moment for our towns and cities in the north following the tragic death of Sarah Everard in London.

Elaine is joined by Daisy Whithehouse from Right to Walk Manchester, and Irene Afful a the first black Inspector at Merseyside Police.

