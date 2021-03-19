As one fifth of one of the biggest girl bands of the 20th Century it's easy to realise how Sarah Harding became known as the 'wild one' from Girls Aloud.

Thanks to her partying ways she was always hitting the headlines for one reason or another.

Unfortunately, more recently those headlines have turned to her health as her devastating diagnosis of terminal cancer means she may not "see another Christmas" the experts say.

Sarah was born in Berkshire but grew up in Manchester and attended Hazel Grove High school and later Stockport college.

In May 2006 I met her for the first time during the height of her fame at Manchester Arndale where she was performing a 'mini-gig' with the rest of Girls Aloud.

During this interview she was certainly full of energy and smiles and had that northern cheekiness that was infectious.

Her book 'Hear me Out' takes the reader through her successes and she reflects on the past, she writes, "I can't rewrite history; all I can do is be honest and wear my heart on my sleeve. It's really the only way I know. I want to show people the real me. Or perhaps remind them."

Before finding fame with Girls Aloud, which were formed through ITV's programme 'Popstars - The Rivals' - Sarah used to tour the North West performing at social clubs and pubs.

Her career had many successes including selling more than eight million record with Girls Aloud. After the group disbanded she went into acting and starred in a number of films as well as Mancunian soap Coronation Street, before winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

She comments in her book that "acting was always on the cards for me".

Talking of Coronation Street she says: "It's such an iconic show, an institution, and when you're going on as a short-term character, it's hard to get into your stride.

"That was a tough gig for me because that wasn't a million miles away from the real me... after two lines with Rita Sullivan in the Kabin, my knees turned to jelly."

Rita, played by Sarah, and Emily on Coronation Street

One acting job that didn't quite get the reception she wanted was the 2013 film 'Run for your life' alongside Danny Dyer and Denise Van Outen, I met her at the premiere of the film in Leicester Square.

But after such a cruel and devastating breast cancer diagnosis - which has spread to other parts of her body, she says she definitely doesn't feel like the 39-year-old she is.

She added: "I feel like a 90 year old ...i'm not steady on my feet and if i start having dizzy spells and seizures, who knows what will happen? I really don't want to be put in an induced coma again."

She also urges everyone to get themselves checked: "Please girls- please everyone - get checked out if you're worried about something.

"I can't know for sure, but I believe that if I'd got things moving with appointments and check ups faster than I did, I'd probably be in a better place now... and certainly less spread of disease."

The book is a journey of her personal story, in her own words.

She added: "At the moment i'm just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life, because now i know just how precious it is."

Sarah's book 'Hear me out' is out now through Ebury press.