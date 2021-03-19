In March's edition of the Granada Debate, our political correspondent Hannah Miller is joined by Christian Wakeford, the Conservative MP for Bury South and Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East.

As three women killed on Merseyside in one weekend politicians have called a 'crisis meeting' - we examine why has it taken so long to talk about male violence.

And the long struggle after Covid - is the NHS equipped to help people recover from the lingering effects of the virus?