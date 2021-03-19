Is the 2021 digital census excluding those who can't get online?

Video report by Andy Bonner.

This Sunday is an important day for the country - as it only happens once every ten years.

It's census time, where each household in England and Wales fills in a survey about everything from their living arrangements to their religion and level of education.

This year will be the first digital-first census. But what about those who can't get online?

Tom Baker

Tom Baker has dyslexia and Tourette's and to him, the idea of filling an official form in online is daunting.

It was a little stressful if I'm honest. I was like... what? The way the letters put out. It's like, you gotta do it online, which is good. Also, it's just it's mind boggling, confusing. Tom Baker

Tom isn't alone. It's not compulsory to complete the census online, but it is encouraged.

Those who don't answer the questions at all though face a fine. It's left some of those wanting to learn digital skills feeling nervous.

To tackle the problem, a community college in north Liverpool is helping people with their census.

Covid has really exposed the poverty that our local communities face. So if you don't have access to the internet and you can't get online, then you can't access services like arranging for a GP appointment, looking for a vaccination, looking for a test and trace opportunity. If you can't access those things then you are marginalised. Maxine Ennis, Rotunda Community College

Campaigners warn of a north south digital divide. According to research, about three million people in the north west are limited users of the internet or don't use it at all. That's 6% higher than in London.

The last twelve months has brought problems with so-called digital inclusion into sharp focus.

There's some big digital inequalities between those who have a very large amount of access and skills and technology to hand and those who don't. And it has consequences for peoples' lives. Prof Simeon Yates, University of Liverpool

But far from worsening the problem, campaigners see the digital trend as an opportunity.

They hope schemes like this can help engage and encourage people who are normally left on the margins of society.