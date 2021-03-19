Support bubbles allowed in the Isle of Man as lockdown 'likely' to be extended

Single households in the Isle of Man will now be allowed to 'team up' with one other household for the duration of the lockdown without needing to remain socially distanced.

Those living alone will now be entitled to visit one other household for support through the island's lockdown.

It comes after the Chief Minister said it was 'not likely' that any changes to rules will be made before the 6th April.

The 'circuit-breaker' lockdown was originally due to end on 24th March, but was then extended by a week, taking the date to 31st March.

However, due to the continued number of untraceable cases, the lockdown is now likely to continue into next month.

Mr Quayle added that a full release on restrictions won't be possible until at least 12th April.

Director of Public Health, Dr Henrietta Ewart explained that 14 days of no unexplained cases is needed before any changes should be made.

She added that 21 days is needed before a total lifting of restrictions should be considered.

862 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

A total of 21 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 862.

20 people are also in Noble's Hospital with Covid-19, with four of those people in the intensive care unit.