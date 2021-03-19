Victim of racist attack told he's being deported

A man who's food trailer was destroyed in a racist attack last year says he's now at rock bottom after being told he can't stay in the UK, despite living here for 18 years.

David Kampson ran a food van in Moston in North Manchester. But after a series of racist incidents his van was burned to the ground last September.

Since then he claims he can no longer work. And no one has been prosecuted for the attack on his van.

Then, this week he received a letter telling him his indefinite leave to remain in theUK had been denied – despite him living here for 18 years. He was waiting on this to potentially be able to open a shop or move if it meant he could serve food.

David has the support of many in the community and a campaign is now underway for him to be allowed to stay in The UK.