Wavertree residents look back at their street's first census.

Charles Berrington Road in Wavertree is full of character and community

The houses here date back to 1910, today the road is home to many families, amongst them a musician, a hairdresser and a support worker

The census from 1911 tells us about the type of people who were some of the first to move in here.

A local schoolmaster, John Hardman used to live in a house now occupied by Melissa Mensah.

I get the impression it was an upper working class kind of street, I believe they were built in 1910 and there was alot of working class people who lived around here.

And resident Kate Schofield says she thinks the Census is still important today.

I think it is important I think it is good to get an overview of who lives in the houses it is history for the future, it is so handy for us to look back on now important we carry that on for people in the future.

The census is carried out by the Office of National Statistics every ten years and is useful to count the changing population. The information is used to help make decisions on public services like transport, education and healthcare.

The personal details in a census are sealed and kept private for a hundred years

Kerry Brighton is in charge of census engagement in Liverpool and says while the questions have changed the importance of the census remains.

We've got to plan for the future plan for roads plan for the commiunities and also it's often used for funding for charities so the data is used in many ways right across the board.

This year is the first digital census, but the significance of the data remains as important as ever.