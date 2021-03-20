New boardroom scheme to support black business owners

Report by Jahmal Williams-Thomas

Young black entrepreneurs are getting a helping hand to take their businesses to the next level. It's thanks to an organisation called the Black United Representation Network. They say many black business owners often don't have the right connections or support to help grow their business. Well now that's about to change, thanks to a new project that offers an experienced board of advisors to help make those big decisions.

This programme will give board members the opportunity to learn more about these challenges and present new ways to overcome them. They will also be helping to open doors, break down barriers and get black organisations closer to that all important seat at the table which has alluded us for far too long. Lisa Maynard-Atem, Managing Director, BURN

What happens if your business is selected?

If you are offered a place on the programme, the co-ordinators will talk throughthe board papers and offer any help you need to prepare for your first meeting

Dates for all four quarterly meetings will be arranged up front at a time that suitsyou, and they’ll be held online

Before each meeting, you will be asked to produce a summary board report thatgives the board members the information they need about your business’sperformance

At the meeting, you’ll talk the board through your issues, and they’ll give inputand ask questions to help clarify your options

You can then identify actions that you want to take in order to move yourbusiness forward

As an entrepreneur, I know the huge value external advice can offer. Through an advisory board, you'll be able to access experienced and understanding business know- how free of charge. Anthony Impey, CEO, Be the Business

To apply for the opportunity, you must