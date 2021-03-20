Isle of Man star Samantha Barks giving her advice to the celebrities taking part in All Star Musicals on ITV 6:30pm tonight

Samantha Barks Credit: ITV

Thirteen years ago a young girl from Laxey, in the Isle of Man sang for the judges of "I'd do Anything' and caught their attention as well as capturing the nations hearts. Samantha Barks may not have won the television song contest but she has certainly made a name for herself since.

Her movie debut came In 2012 when she starred as Eponine in the film version of Les Miserables alongside A list stars Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman. She's recently been cast as Elsa in Frozen where she'll perform in the West End but due to Covid, the hugely anticipated show has been postponed. Samantha also starred in 'Oliver' alongside Neil Morrisey at the Palace theatre in Manchester almost ten years ago.

Now fans of the Isle of Man star, who went to Laxey Primary school and St. Ninians High school, can see her taking to the other side of the judging panel.

Sunday night on ITV sees a one off celebrity version of the programme 'All Star Musicals' with Samantha on the judging panel alongside Elaine Paige and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

The line-up of six celebrities will all be embarking on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass - culminating in a show stopping one-night extravaganza on ITV and ITV Hub. The celebrities taking part are:

Actress Jessica Hynes

Barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder

Actor Barney Walsh

Political journalist Robert Peston

Doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh

Actress Luisa Bradshaw-White

They will all be aiming to impress the star panel and virtual audience.

Each of the celebrities will be mentored by Elaine Paige and supported by a West End chorus line, expert choreographers and vocal coaches as they prepare to embark on this once in a lifetime performance.

I am so thrilled to be part of the panel! I am such a fan of the show so to be a part of it is going to be such a fun experience! Samantha Barks

The musical numbers performed will be from a range of famous musicals, both contemporary and traditional including The Greatest Showman, Chicago and Guys & Dolls.

We are going to be performing You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray and that feels very apt for our industry right now. Even though theatre has closed temporarily you can't stop people's love and desire for it and the show must go on! Samantha Barks

The one-off special will be hosted by John Barrowman and feature a star panel of distinguished critics headed up by Elaine Paige with Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks joining her.

John Barrowman, Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas will open the show with the musical favourite, You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray - performed in a way never seen before.

All Star Musicals will air on ITV this Sunday at 6.30pm.