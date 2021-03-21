The government will shortly decide on whether to take over the day-to-day running of Liverpool City Council after corruption allegations, according to reports.

Last year Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick ordered an investigation into how the council is being run after a police investigation and a number of arrests.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson was arrested alongside four other men in December in connection with offences of bribery and witness intimidation. He's not been charged and maintains his innocence. However, he's since stepped aside from his duties.

Former Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson Credit: PA Images

Mr Jenrick's report has now been completed, and the government are due to respond in the next few days.

The Secretary of State has received the independent Best Value inspection team’s report. This is being considered carefully and next steps will be set out shortly. MHCLG spokesperson

Liverpool Council say they're unable to comment until the report has been published.

The report includes a detailed looks at the authority's planning, highways, regeneration and property management functions.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick Credit: PA Images

Mr Jenrick is expected to announce his decision this week after looking at the report, but he says that If it shows the council is in breach of its best value duty he will consider exercise the 'powers of intervention'.

That means the government can step in and manage the day-to-day running of the council.

It'd be a dramatic move, with the government having never stepped in, in a city the size of Liverpool.