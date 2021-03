Preston North End say they've parted company with manager Alex Neil.

The Scot had been in charge at Deepdale since the summer of 2017.

The club say Frankie McAvoy will take up the position of interim Head Coach and work with Steve Thompson, Mike Pollitt and Paul Gallagher in taking the team for the remaining eight games of the season.

Neil leaves North End 16th in the Championship table, with no win in the last five games in the league.