The parents of a young teacher who was killed in a tragic crash have urged motorists to check their vehicle's tyres regularly.Megan Byrne, 22, died after her Mini crashed into an Audi A3 in poor weather conditions in Belthorn, Lancashire, on February 20 last year.Two of the tyres on her car were underinflated, which police said was a major contributory factor in the collision.Her parents, John and Joanne Byrne, said they were determined that no family should suffer the pain they have.

She had a fantastic spirit about her – Megan would light up a room. We all miss her terribly. My advice is, don’t rely on your car’s tech. Go to all four corners of your car, get down, put a pressure gauge on it, and check it. John Byrne

Miss Byrne, from Blackburn, had been staying with her boyfriend in Manchester and was on her way home to visit some friends for lunch, and then to see her mum.She had a "zest for life" and was excited for her future having recently qualified as a primary school teacher.But weather conditions were poor, with high winds, rain and sleet, as she approached a left-hand bend on Elton Road, Belthorn.

She lost control of her car and crossed into the opposite lane, and collided with a large family car.Police officers, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene, but the impact of the crash was so severe that Miss Byrne was pronounced dead at the scene.Police collision investigators confirmed that she was driving within the speed limit and was wearing a seat belt at the time.However, two of the tyres on Miss Byrne's car were underinflated, a major contributory factor in the crash.

We wanted to share Megan’s story as we certainly don’t want anyone else to go through what we have. It has taught me a lesson to check my tyres as I never used to do it – it’s such a shame that Megan has had to pass away for me to realise that. Joanne Byrne

John and Joanne have worked with TyreSafe and the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership to create a video tribute to their daughter.

The family are determined to use Miss Byrne's tragic story to highlight the importance of tyre safety checks and to show how driving with underinflated tyres can have catastrophic consequences.

Emergency services are also supporting the campaign.

Sgt Steve Hardman of Lancashire Police, who attended the scene, said: "It was a very unique set of circumstances that we were also faced with adverse weather conditions, there was strong winds, rain, sleet, surface water, one of the contributory factors wasthat the off-side tyres of Megan's vehicle were significantly underinflated.""Certainly this case has had a massive impact on the driver of the other vehicle, but also the emergency services that attended the scene. It is something that I'll never forget."

Remember to ACT – don’t ignore your tyres, check: