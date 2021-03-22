How teachers in the Ribble Valley are helping their young pupils adjust back to classroom life
Video Report by Paul Crone.
Pupils at a school in the Ribble Valley got a pretty big shock as they arrived for lessons this morning.
The playground and classrooms at Barrow URC Primary School near Clitheroe had been invaded by aliens!
But before any conspiracy theories start to emerge, it was all part of a plan to make returning to education more exciting.
As Paul Crone discovered, it worked rather well.