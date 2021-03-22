A powerful mural depicting Marcus Rashford kicking down the door to No 10 Downing Street has appeared in Old Trafford.The 3D artwork appears to reference the Manchester United forward's free school meals campaign last year.The 23-year-old's efforts forced prime minister Boris Johnson to do a U-turn, meaning kids had access to free school meals during the summer holiday.

Rashford, who grew up in Wythenshawe, has been at the forefront of campaigns aimed at stopping children going hungry. Credit: MEN Media

The mural depicts Rashford in a full England kit alongside a number of school children holding empty plates.The artwork initially appeared with a door laid flat in front of the mural, as though Rashford had just kicked down the door to No10.On Monday the door had been removed, though.Rashford, who grew up in Wythenshawe, has been at the forefront of campaigns aimed at stopping children going hungry.More than a million children were able to claim food vouchers after he called on the government to reverse its plans to halt the free school meals programme over the summer.In past interviews, Rashford has spoken of his mum going to bed crying as she struggled to provide food for her family.Rashford has also teamed up with charity FareShare to help dish out millions of free meals to the hungry.