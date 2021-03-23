It's been two years in the making, due to lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions now organisers of Manchester's Parklife Festival have announced a star lined up.

Mercury Prize and BRIT Award winning Rapper Dave will headline the Saturday night show, which will be a UK Festival Exclusive Performance.

Fresh from the Grammys Megan Thee Stallion will make her Parklife debut, while Sketpa, Celeste, AJ Tracey are some of the other acts signed up for the two day festival in Heaton Park.

Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Skepta, DaBaby, Jamie XX, Burna Boy, AJ Tracey, Young Thug, Bicep (Live), Four Tet, Mabel, Peggy Gou, Kaytranada, slowthai, Eric Prydz, The Blessed Madonna, Carl Cox, Earl Sweatshirt, Nines, Little Simz, KSI, Celeste, Pa Salieu and many more Parlife line up

Getting ready to party again at Parklife 2021 Credit: Parklife

The two day event, began in 2012 but the June 2020 Parklife, in which Liam Gallagher was performing was cancelled due to lockdown.

This year's festival has been moved to September, which organisers say signals 'good times are coming' and it will be 'worth the wait'

Parklife has been moved to September 2021 Credit: Parklife

The final Parklife 2021 tickets go on sale on Wednesday 24th March at 10am. Over 250,000 people have signed up and organisers closed registrations for the first time.