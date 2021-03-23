The former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has called on the football authorities to do more to investigate the risks of dementia in football.

Sutton, who's leading a campaign on the issue, told MPs today that funding for research and precautionary measures should have been in place 20-years ago.

Sutton's father, who was also a professional footballer, died of dementia late last year.

Chris Sutton with his late father Mike who had dementia and died last Decemeber Credit: ITV News

Even if you don't agree with any of the research that's out there, there are simple preventative measures that can be put in place now which can help generations to come. Chris Sutton

Sutton said the permanent concussion substitute protocols which had been approved by the game's lawmaking body last year "don't have the players' welfare and health at heart".

He also called for clubs to limit heading in training to a maximum of 20 per session and allow a minimum of 48 hours between those sessions.

The player has five sons and he used to put them through regular heading drills and now feels incredible 'guilt'.

Charlotte Cowie, the Football Association's chief medical officer, confirmed research conducted by the governing bodies independently developed task force had advised youth players only head the ball a maximum 10 times in training during a single week.

She told the committee: "Decreasing the exposure to heading is the first step. That is something we have put guidelines in place for youth heading now.

Implementing similar guidelines in the professional game are dependent on the results of a survey on how effective the guidelines for youth football are and the use of mouthguards in understanding the impact different types of headers can have.