One family's special gift to those who have lost loved ones to coronavirus

12 months ago Andy Bradshaw told ITV Granada Reports that he wanted to bring light at a time when we need light.

A year on, he has done that and so much more.

The Bradshaw family live in Wrae Green, a small village between Preston and Blackpool.

They have donated 65 acres of their land to the community both here and beyond as a place to come and plant a tree in memory of their loved ones.

And the idea has struck a chord with people across the North West. There are now almost a thousand trees planted here. It has become a place of reflection and remembrance.

Mr Bradshaw, along with a team of volunteers, tends to the trees every day.

The Bradshaws have also created a permanent tribute to the NHS and other key workers who helped us through the pandemic.

The woods have also been blessed by the Bishop of Lancaster.