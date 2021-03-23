A rare early Oasis gig contract specifying a requirement for ‘sober’ helpers, 'quality lager' and no fast food could smash its estimate when it goes up for auction today.

In true rock star-style, the original 1994 gig contract stipulates the need for ‘24 large cans of quality lager’ for the band and crew. But performing is clearly thirsty work because it also requests four litres of still mineral water, 10 cans of soft drinks, fruit juices teas and coffees.

The band also requested a good quality two-course meal – ‘not fast-food type’ – or £6 per head to purchase one.

The contract asked for ‘at least two able-bodied, sober-speaking persons’ to assist the road crew in moving equipment and setting up the stage.

The contract is being sold as part of a music memorabilia auction and provides a fascinating insight into life on the road for one of Manchester's most successful bands.

It relates to an Oasis gig in Berkshire, on May 7, 1994 and was drawn up a few weeks earlier on April 18.

Claire Howells from Hansons's Auctioneers with Oasis memorabillia. Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

Claire Howell, music memorabilia specialist at Hansons Auctioneers, said: “Items like this are extremely rare and this lot comes with great provenance. It also includes a flyer advertising the gig.''

It’s valued at £1,000-£1,500 but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell for more. It could easily whip up a bidding frenzy among fans at auction. Claire Howells, Music memorabilia expert, Hansons Auctioneers

"The seller is a lady who worked in the music industry and amassed an interesting collection over the years.''

“Memorabilia linked to Britpop bands from the 1990s is gaining in value and UK groups don’t come much bigger than Oasis. The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, have had an enormous impact on the music scene and Oasis songs still resonate with fans today, even though the group split up more than 10 years ago.''

Brothers Liam (right) and Noel Gallagher, singer and guitarist in Oasis. Credit: PA

Oasis formed in Manchester in 1991. They originally consisted of Liam Gallagher (lead vocals, tambourine), Paul Arthurs (guitar), Paul McGuigan (bass guitar) and Tony McCarroll (drums).

Oasis have sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.