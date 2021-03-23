'It is a sorry day for British justice'.

That's the reaction of Royle Family star RickyTomlinson after he along with trade union colleagues who were convicted for picketing nearly 50 years ago, have won a bid to clear their names at the Court of Appeal.

In a statement after the ruling, the Liverpool actor, who was sentenced to two years in jail for conspiracy to intimidate and affray, said:

"Whilst it is only right that these convictions are overturned, the reality is we should never have been standing in the dock!

We were brought to trial at the apparent behest of the building industry bosses, the Conservative government and ably supported by the secret state. This was a political trial not just of me, and the Shrewsbury pickets - but was a trial of the trade union movement. Ricky Tomlinson

Dennis Warren, deceased, and Ricky Tomlinson were among the 14 appellants in the case Credit: PA

Members of the so-called Shrewsbury 24, were trade unionists who picketed during the 1972 national builders' strike were charged with offences including unlawful assembly, conspiracy to intimidate and affray for picketing, with 22 of them convicted.

Lawyers representing 14 of the Shrewsbury 24, including Ricky Tomlinson, argued the destruction of original witness statements means their convictions are unsafe.

Ricky Tomlinson delivered a petition to Downing Street calling for the convictions to be overturned

They also claimed the broadcast of a documentary, Red Under The Bed, during the first of three trials in 1973 and 1974 was "deeply prejudicial" as it would have "provoked panic in the mind" of the jury.

My thoughts today are with my friend and comrade Des Warren. I'm just sorry he is not here today so we can celebrate, but I'm sure he's with us in spirit." Ricky Tomlinson pays tribute to his late friend after court decision

On Tuesday morning, the Court of Appeal allowed the appellants' challenge to their convictions.

Announcing the decision at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Fulford said: "These 14 appeals against conviction are allowed across the three trials and on every extant count which the 14 appellants faced."

The judge added: "It would not be in the public interest to order a retrial."