Three people have been arrested after a 42-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Stockport.Greater Manchester Police said three people were being held on suspicion of manslaughter through gross negligence.

Officers said emergency services were initially called to a house on Arley Grove, Adswood yesterday afternoon to reports of a sudden death.

The woman was found dead at a house in Adswood, Stockport. Credit: MEN Media

A 42-year-old woman was found dead and two men, aged 63 and 28, and a 56-year-old woman have been detained.They remain in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing.Forensic officers were pictured outside a semi-detached property on the residential street late on Monday night.A number of police vehicles, including a patrol car and a van, were stationed on the road.