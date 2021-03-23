A trail of artwork will light up Liverpool's waterfront to mark a year since a national lockdown was announced.

The River Of Light Trail will allow residents to appreciate artworks in a 2km walking loop around the city's waterfront.

The trail, which will run from 6pm to 10.30pm every evening until Monday April 5, is made up of 11 audio and video installations from local, national and international artists.

Liverpool's acting mayor Wendy Simon, said: "The driving force is to bring joy and light to residents in what has been a dark year for all of us.

"This outdoor art gallery will be fun, engaging, ambitious and thought-provoking and will hopefully give visitors a sense of normality in a year that has been anything but normal.

We are known the world over for the pedigree of our outdoor culture - and by staging this collection we hope to send out the message that despite the challenges of Covid-19, we are far from beaten, and will come back stronger and brighter. Wendy Simon, Liverpool's acting Mayor

Among the artworks on display are the 30.5m long and nine-metre high Rainbow Bridge, made up of more than 25,000 LEDs, and Light A Wish, which will see 20 illuminated two-metre high dandelions floating over the canal on the Pier Head.

The Rainbow Bridge at Graving Dock in Liverpool Credit: VisitLiverpool

Jo Pocock, artistic director of Lantern Company said: "Like many creative organisations, this is the first live event Lantern Company have been part of in many months and we are committed to working in sustainable ways, re-thinking practices and ensuring change will happen."

The event has been designed to adhere to social distancing guidelines and visitors will be encouraged to wear face coverings and use hand sanitiser.

In accordance with Government guidelines, organisers have warned only residents local to the waterfront should visit the installations until March 28 and from March 29 the rule of six or two households mixing outdoors rules should be followed.

A nationwide minute's silence is being held at midday to remember the 126,172 people who have died from the virus, and the many more lives that have been impacted.

A special service will be held at Manchester Cathedral and Liverpool Cathedral will be open for private prayer.