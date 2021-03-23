Work commences on a memorial to the those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

The names of the 22 victims will be set in the memorial’s centrepiece white marble ‘halo’ with personalised memory capsules filled by their loved ones held within the stone.

22 people died in the terrorist attack after at Manchester Arena on the 22 May 2017 Credit: ITV Granada

Surrounding the halo design will be a ‘tranquil garden made of plants and flowers that grow naturally in the British countryside which will be changed with the passing seasons.

The victims' relatives have been consulted on the design and have been assured it will be fully accessible.

The memorial is due to be completed in time for the 5th anniversary of the attack.

This memorial will be a lasting tribute to those who lost their lives on that devastating night. They, along with the many others who were left physically and mentally scarred by the attack, will never be forgotten. Sir Richard Leese, Leader Manchester City Council

Joanne Roney OBE, Chief Executive of Manchester City Council, said:

“I know the painstaking care which has gone into conceiving and planning this memorial and which will now be extended to its construction."

The Glade of Light will become part of the fabric of the city, blending seamlessly with its surroundings in the city’s Medieval Quarter and creating a contemplative space away from the bustle. Joanne Roney OBE,Chief Executive of Manchester City Council

The memorial will be located between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham's School of Music, at the foot of Fennel Street where it meets Victoria Street.