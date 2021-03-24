Credit: The Irish airline will begin routes to New York and Orlando from July, Barbados from October and to Boston from Summer 2022.

Aer Lingus has confirmed the start of direct transatlantic flights from Manchester airport.

The Irish airline will begin routes to New York and Orlando from July, Barbados from October and to Boston from Summer 2022.

It is expected to created around 120 new jobs.

Karen Smart, Manchester Airport Managing Director, said: “Pre-pandemic there were more than 5.5 million passengers who crossed the Atlantic each year via Manchester and so to be able to offer these services with a new carrier is great news. "