The current Chief Constable of South Yorkshire is set to be appointed to the top job at Greater Manchester Police.

Stephen Watson has been named as the preferred candidate for the role at the country's fourth largest force.

It's been looking for a new chief after Ian Hopkins stood down last December.

Mr Watson has received the support of Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, and Bev Hughes, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire.

This has been a challenging period for Greater Manchester Police but I am confident that we have found the right person to lead the force into a new era. Andy Burnham

The Greater Manchester Police, Crime and Fire Panel will vote on the nomination at later this week.

Before joining South Yorkshire, Mr Watson gained experience in Lancashire and Merseyside before working at the Metropolitan Police in London, including as a senior member of the 2012 Olympic Command Team for which he was awarded the Commissioner’s Commendation.