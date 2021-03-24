John Lewis store in Chester won't reopen after lockdown measures lift

John Lewis is to close its store in Chester as part of a major shift in strategy to adapt to changing shopping habits.

The At Home store is one of eight that will not reopen after lockdown measures lift, due in April. Across the country it means 1,465 jobs are at risk

John Lewis Partnership said on Wednesday that it will also transfer the operations of its Waitrose distribution centre in Leyland, Lancashire, to XPO Logistics.

It said 436 Waitrose staff at the site will be transferred to XPO.

John Lewis has been buoyed by soaring online sales in recent months but these were not sufficient to offset its decline in store sales as it tumbled to a £517 million pre-tax loss for the year to January.

It was the first loss in the group's history dating back to 1864.

Earlier this month, the John Lewis Partnership confirmed it would shut more sites and said its partners would not receive an annual bonus for the first time in 68 years.

It said it expects its financials to get worse over the current financial year as it continues its shake-up and warned staff they are not expected to receive a bonus until 2022-23.