Video Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick statement to the Commons

Robert Jenrick says an inspection report identifies "multiple apparent failures" by Liverpool City Council.

He told the Commons: "I am also proposing that the council will, under the oversight of the commissioners, prepare and implement an improvement plan."

Robert Jenrick says reports he commissioned into Liverpool council "paints a deeply concerning picture of mismanagement, breakdown of scrutiny and accountability.' Robert Jenrick, Communities Secretary

The Communities Secretary continued: "As a whole, the report is unequivocal - that Liverpool City Council has failed in numerous respects to comply with its best value duty.

"It concludes that the council consistently failed to meet its statutory and managerial responsibilities and that the pervasive culture appeared to be rule avoidance.

"It further concludes that changes need to be radical, delivered at pace, and there was no confidence that the council itself would be able to implement these to any sensible timescale.

"There may also be further issues of which we are not yet aware, and the report is careful not to speak to matters that might compromise the ongoing police investigation."

He has announced he is proposing to appoint commissioners to run some aspects of Liverpool City Council for the next three years.

This is a difficult day for our organisation and we take the report findings extremely seriously. The inspector’s report has highlighted several failings, but there is a collective commitment from both councillors and officers to learn from these mistakes. We would like to reassure all residents and businesses that we will take action to address all of the issues highlighted. Liverpool's Acting Mayor, Cllr Wendy Simon and Chief Executive Tony Reeves,

Their statement added: "We know we need to rebuild your trust.“It is reassuring that the inspector believes we have made progress in starting to deliver the wholesale changes needed.

“A detailed improvement plan is being drawn up and will be implemented in full."

More to follow