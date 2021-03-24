Man, 72, arrested over death of woman in her 70s in Greater Manchester

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was founddead at Hale in Greater Manchester.Police were called to a house on Canterbury Road at just before 9.15am on Wednesday. Emergency services attended and a woman - aged in her 70s - was pronounced dead.A man - aged 72 - has been arrested on suspicion of murder.He has been taken to hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.

Credit: MEN Syndication

This is understandably a distressing incident for those in the community nearby but I want to reassure residents that we have officers at the scene progressing a number of lines of enquiry. We're doing all we can to fully establish the circumstances of the woman's death and give her family some much needed answers. Detective Superintendent Neil Jones