Blog by Mel Barham

As news of a mystery illness spreading in China led to a global travel shut down - three people from the North West were beginning their own battle to get home. Steffan Atherton from the Wirral was teaching in China and was pleading with the British Government to get him out; Singer Jonny Tristram from Northwich was stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Australia, not allowed off board; and A&E nurse Rosie Addison was stranded at Dubai airport with her sister Jenny, with all flights anywhere cancelled.

Back at the beginning of February last year, most of us here in the North West had barely even heard of coronavirus; for those who had, it was a mystery illness seemingly only affecting China. But on February 2nd 2020 I reported on a teacher from Moreton on the Wirral who was desperately trying to get out of China.

STEFFAN ATHERTON - teacher from Wirral

Steffan Atherton pictured in China before he left. Credit: S Atherton

Steffan Atherton had been teaching in the Chinese city of Fuzhou when things began to lock down. He had a newborn baby and he and his wife were getting scared. Not much was known about Covid-19 back then, except that hospitals were filling up and so were mortuaries. The British Government were only evacuating expats from Wuhan - 1000km away from where Steffan and his family were. Those expats were being taken to Arrowe Park hospital here in the North West for two weeks of quarantine.

But that route was not open to Steffan and his family. On 2nd February 2020 we first highlighted his plight, as he desperately pleaded with the British embassy to help him get out of the country. But there were no flights out of China and his Peruvian wife and newborn baby didn't have visas for the UK. They managed to get to one airport and realised they didn't have the right paperwork.

We got to the airport and the Chinese Government official there said: "what nationality is your son? we said he's British. He said "where was he born?" "China" and he said "no he's a Chinese citizen you can't leave!" - and we panicked and that was a very scary moment for us. Steffan Atherton

It was a desperate time for Steffan and his family - all they wanted was to get back to the safe haven they thought was the UK. Of course the UK didn't end up being quite the safe haven they'd believed it would be. But that's another story.

Steffan did manage to get back to the Wirral. But his wife was only given leave to stay for 28 days, so in March 2020 she took their newborn baby and flew to Peru - they all thought it would be for a matter of weeks. It wasn't to be.

Steffan managed to get back to China in September to continue working as a teacher, but his wife and son Danny haven't been allowed back to join him, they're still stuck in Peru. He's not seen them for a year. I asked him, looking back on what happened, if he regrets leaving China. It was a decision that turned out to be the wrong one he told me.

We could've stayed where we were and it would've been fine - in hindsight, but that's hindsight. We made the wrong decision for Diane to go back to Peru for a little bit, it turned out to be, well its still going on, we still don't know what we're doing. its been tough. I miss my son. It's extremely lonely being here, working here while my family is stuck in Peru." Steffan Atherton

JONNY TRISTRAM - singer from Northwich

Like Steffan, singer Jonny Tristram from Northwich was also stranded abroad when the pandemic began.

Jonny Tristram Credit: J. Tristram

The singer from Northwich had been working on a cruise ship off the coast of Australia - a special trip to thank firefighters who'd been battling the bush fires. As the world went into lockdown, the ports closed too and Jonny wasn't allowed off the ship.

I don't think I wanted anything more than while out on that ship than be back on British soil. Jonny Tristram

He would end up out at sea for more than two months before he was finally flown home in May.

Back in the UK, and with hospitality closed and live shows banned, Jonny has struggled to make ends meet but this man will not be downhearted. Despite what he's gone through he's been determined to look for the positives and has built a studio in the living room of his static caravan and has been playing online shows, and recording new music over the last few months - ever hopeful that 2022 he'll be back on the road and able to tour and play live once again.

It's been a rollercoaster ride, I've pretty much been on my own for most of this year due to the lockdown and restrictions but i've started doing online shows so i've been working really hard to keep playing. Jonny Tristram

When I last spoke to Jonny in May last year, I asked him if it had put him off ever going on a cruise ship again - his reply was very quick - "absolutely - I'm never going on a cruise ship again."

Speaking to him over Zoom as he sits in his static caravan, I asked him that again and with a laugh he replied. "Nothing's changed there Mel. I might maybe go on a holiday one day but I'll never work on a cruise ship again - I think it would be like post traumatic stress if I did."

So how will he look back on what he went through last year?

when you look back you can say 'its just 9 weeks' but when I was on there it could've been forever. It really was the biggest mental challenge I've ever faced but if to get the lessons I learnt from that challenge could only happen from going through that challenge again, every time I'd take it. Jonny Tristram

ROSIE ADDISON - Nurse at Lancashire Royal Infirmary

It wasn't quite the holiday Rosie and her sister planned last year.

They were supposed to be on a dream trip to the Philippines. The A&E nurse from Lancashire Royal Infirmary and her police officer sister Jenny left home on 7th March.

After being there just a couple of days, they were told the island was shutting down. They got the last ferry off to the mainland and the last flight out of the Philippines only to land in Dubai and be told all flights across the world were cancelled.

Rosie Addison Credit: R.Addison

I just remember feeling extremely stressed. We're stuck here with no luggage, no medication, no money. Our passports had been taken off us and I thought 'what are we going to do?' then I panic and think how long are we going to be here? What is going on this big that they've shut down this airspace? Rosie Addison

Friends and family of Rosie and her sister flooded social media with their plight and with help from local MP Tim Farron, they did manage to get a rescue flight home.