Warning from lifeboat crews ahead of expected busy summer of staycations

Lifeboat crews are urging people to be extra cautious ahead of what they expect to be a busy summer on the North West's beaches.

Last year, RNLI lifeguards in the region helped more people than anywhere else in the UK - 9,624 in 846 incidents.

They say many of those who were rescued were simply out enjoying a walk and had unexpectedly got into trouble.

And with the government expected to announce an easing of restrictions on 29 March, the RNLI is anticipating a busy period ahead

RNLI Water Safety Lead Chris Cousens said: "RNLI lifeboats around the north west coast are ready to respond to emergency situations and many of our lifeguards will be returning to their posts, but we are urging people to think very carefully about safety and not putting any additional pressure on the RNLI charity during these challenging times."

We have seen an increased number of call outs to people using the coast for our daily exercise and becoming cut off by the tide. There have been a high number of incidents off the north west coast and we’d urge people to think carefully before setting off on a coastal walk. RNLI Water Safety Lead Chris Cousens

Last month the RNLI was called out to a series of incidents including people being cut off by the incoming tide on the Wirral coast.

The RNLI is urging anyone choosing to visit the coast to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice along with the government’s advice on travel and social distancing.

Credit: RNLI/Callum Robinson

Visit a lifeguarded beach where possible and swim between the red and yellow flags - we have a number of patrolled beaches around the coast from the Easter holidays – find your nearest here.

Wherever you are, check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.