This is the moment a nine year old made his friend's day. The Bolton schoolboy noticed his friend Eric had started playing football in his PE pumps after his football boots were ripped.

So after being inspired by his hero Manchester United star Marcus Rashford he asked his dad if he could use his savings to buy Eric a new pair.

His father Jason took a photo of the moment his son handed over the boots sharing it online.

Eric receiving his surprise football boots from his friend Credit: Family picture

Xavier has had hundreds of messages congratulating him for his kindness and praising his wonderful gesture.

The family who live in Morris Green said the pair made friends through their love of football.