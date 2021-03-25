Crewe Alexandra chairman John Bowler has stood down from his role at the club following the Sheldon report into historical sexual abuse in football.

Mr Bowler says he always planned to resign after the report was published.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Mr Bowler said "as the only person left with an association to that era, I truly believe it was important for me to see it through to conclusion."

I am satisfied with the findings of the review that found that the club did not have any knowledge of Barry Bennell’s heinous crimes. I will always be deeply appalled and sorry that those young players and their families suffered at the hands of this evil predator. I personally and sincerely apologise to them all for their suffering. John Bowler

The report was published last week, after being commissioned by the Football Association almost four and a half years ago. It was critical of Crewe for not doing enough to protect boys from serial abuser Barry Bennell.

Barry Bennell

Clive Sheldon concluded in his report that it was likely three Crewe directors discussed Bennell over concerns which hinted at his sexual interest in children.

It also found there is no evidence that advice from a senior police officer to keep a "watching brief" on Bennell was heeded.

The club were also criticised for not checking in with boys who were staying overnight at Bennell's house.

Gresty Road, the home of Crewe Alexandra Credit: PA Images

"Had such steps been taken, this might have led to boys making disclosures to the club," Sheldon wrote in his report.

"I apologise to all our supporters that the name of the club has been tarnished. "I have worked on the formation of a new board and know they will do all they can to move the club forward.

"Our academy remains one of the finest in the country and we have every confidence in our safeguarding policies and procedures.

"There is always room for improvement and as a club will welcome the future recommendations of the Sheldon Review."

Bennell was sentenced to 31 years in prison for 50 counts of child sexual abuse at Liverpool Crown Court in 2018, with the sentencing judge describing him as "the devil incarnate".

He was sentenced to an additional four years in prison for further offences in 2020. Bennell worked at Crewe in the 1980s and 1990s, and also had close associations with Manchester City prior to that.