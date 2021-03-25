How the residents of 'Rainbow Road' got through lockdown

Report by Merseyside Correspondent Andy Bonner

This week on Granada Reports, we've been looking back over the last 12 months since the first lockdown, back in March 2020.

While it's easy to dwell on the worst effects of the last year, in many cases the pandemic has brought out the best in people.

Communities have been brought closer together by their combined experiences.

Last year, we caught up with residents from streets across the North West as part of our Isolation Street series.

Our Merseyside Correspondent Andy Bonner visited one Brownmoor Park in Crosby, where residents were determined to fill the road with the colours of the rainbow to thank key workers and lift everyone's spirits.

Credit: ITV Granada

So how have they been getting on? Andy's been back to find out.

We started with the bunting. We did things like line dancing, then we had a VE Day doorstep celebration. Then we went into the summer months and we had a mass water fight. Halloween we encouraged everybody to do their houses up. Then we came to Christmas time. We put lights up and linked each house again. We did a Santa Dash, and then we decided to do my car up as a Santa's sleigh. Alexis Fairclough, resident & organiser

Steve and Alexis have been at the forefront of Brownmoor Park's activities

Now, Alexis and her fiance Steve are now planning their wedding, and it'll be held in a familiar place, with a socially distanced reception right outside their house, on the rainbow street!