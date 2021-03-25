There has been a sharp rise in the number of people in our region forced to hide their identity at work fearing prejudice or abuse.

74% of those questioned in the TotalJobs survey said their kept their identity a secret

44% of respondents said the biggest challenge was fear of colleagues expressing anti-trans views in the workplace

40% had experienced being bullied or insulted in the workplace

To hear that the number of trans people experiencing this has increased since our last report in 2016 is deeply concerning. Jon Wilson, CEO of TotalJobs

Ashleigh Talbot felt she had to quit her job to safely transition before re-entering the workforce in a new role. That was 10 years ago bu the abuse continues.

She's experienced both verbal and physical abuse at work, on one occasion she was elbowed in the back.

Sparkle, the national transgender charity is calling for managers to do more to support employees and make the workplace more trans-friendly and inclusive

Manchester is the home to the Sparkle weekend, the largest free to attend celebration of gender diversity in the world.

Lee Chatworthy, Sparkle's acting chair says even in an inclusive city like Manchester people here still face prejudice and abuse

There is some positive news in the research with 37% of those questioned said their employer had dedicated anti-discrimination policies for trans employees.

27% said their employer provide gender neutral facilities.

Whilst there has been progress on making workplaces more inclusive for transgender colleagues.

Sparkle call for those to be extended to make sure everyone feels safe returning to work over the coming weeks and months.