Police arrest three people on suspicion of murder in Liverpool

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of murder in LiverpoolEmergency services attended an address on Bishopgate Street, Wavertree at around 11.45am where the body of a 57-year-old man was found. Two men, aged 49 and 50 of no fixed address, and one woman, aged 44, from Wavertree were arrested on suspicion of murder. All three have been taken into custody and will be questioned by police. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Detective Inspector Paul Jones said:

An investigation is underway following this tragic incident and we are keen to speak to anyone with information which may be able to assist our enquiries. “If you were in the area this morning, saw or heard any suspicious behaviour, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please come forward. Any information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our investigation. Detective Inspector Paul Jones, Merseyside Police