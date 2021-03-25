Swimmer arrested over suspected Covid-19 breach in the Isle of Man

A man has been arrested in the Isle of Man after police discovered a gathering at Laxey Beach.

He is being held at Police Headquarters on suspicion of breaching the Covid-19 gathering regulations in the Island.

Between 15 and 20 people were discovered on arrival with some in the sea and others preparing to swim.

Police attended the scene around 6:00am this morning following an alleged social media post organising a morning swim.

Officers had attended the beach the day before to similar reports which resulted in some being given Covid-19 warnings.

They found a group of around 20 people 'quickly dispersing' from the area in the morning.

Policing these regulations is tricky and whilst I understand people’s frustrations, these regulations have been brought in as a result of a worldwide pandemic and we will continue to police them. I would encourage everyone to adhere to the regulations and advice to try and combat the spread of this virus. Superintendent Stephen Maddocks, Isle of Man Constabulary

The man is currently being held at Police HQ in Douglas. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Residents of the Isle of Man are being currently being asked to 'stay at home' under the lockdown restrictions.

Exercise is permitted for any length of time providing it is done alone, with members of an immediate household, or within a 'support bubble'.

