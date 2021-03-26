Everton's new stadium wins planning approval after Government nod

Everton FC's new 52,000-seater stadium on the banks of the River Mersey has won planning permission after the Government said it would not call-in the decision.

It is hoped the Premier League club will be able to begin playing at the Bramley-Moore Dock site as early as 2024.

On such a momentous day, the football club would like to thank every Evertonian, along with the many organisations, the tens of thousands of people across the city region and the team of dedicated staff who have played a vital role in ensuring the Club reached today's milestone. Statement from Everton FC

Liverpool City Council's planning committee passed the Toffees' plans unanimously, and today the Department for Local Government said it would not require final approval.

Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, had been reviewing the Club’s plans since last month.

The Club originally submitted plans to move from Goodison Park in December 2019, and following feedback, they were updated in September 2020.

The new stadium will be at Bramley-Moore Dock is expected to cost £500m, and could also host concerts, weddings, funerals, Christmas parties and conferences.

Denise Barret-Baxendale, Everton's Chief Executive, told the Council's planning meeting in February that's it is hoped the new development could further development in north Liverpool.

She said: "This is much more than a new home for Everton, it is a once in a generation opportunity to regenerate a part of the city that badly needs investment."

A council report said Everton, who have been at Goodison Park since 1892, wanted a new ground to "keep pace with Premier League competitors and prosper".